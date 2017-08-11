Kaizer Chiefs - SuperSport United Preview: Amakhosi target MTN8 Cup semi-finals

Amakhosi came second best the last time the two sides met in a cup competition

Kaizer Chiefs will host SuperSport United in the MTN8 quarter-final match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori beat Steve Komphela’s charges 5-3 on penalties in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals in April after a 1-1 extra-time score, a win which saw the then Stuart Baxter-led side go all the way and successfully defend their trophy after overcoming another giant Gauteng outfit, Orlando Pirates, 4-1 in the final.

A success-starved Glamour Boys outfit will have revenge locked in the back of their minds when they take to the pitch against Eric Tinkler’s side as both teams look to be in contention for the first silverware of the 2017/18 campaign.

Chiefs have had a relatively good preseason preparation following their triumphs in the Maize Cup as well as the Carling Black Label Cup, though they lost out by a solitary goal to Chippa United in the Premiers Cup last weekend.

The Naturena side have brought in quite a number of new faces in Bhongolethu Jayiya from Cape Town City, Philani Zulu from Maritzburg United and Zimbabwean international Teenage Hadebe from Chicken Inn.

The latest acquisition for Chiefs saw South Africa youth international forward Dumisani Zuma joining on a three-year deal from Bloemfontein Celtic.

This fixture once again promises to be a fiercely contested one as the two sides failed to cancel out each other in open play last season.

They drew 1-1 and 2-2 respectively in both first and second round league fixtures, and it now remains to be seen who will eventually come away with an open play win this time around and book their spot in the semi-finals.