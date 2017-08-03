Kaizer Chiefs target Coetzee attracts interest from Belgium, Denmark and Sweden

The unsettled player may finally get to leave the Urban Warriors ahead of the new season

Ajax Cape Town defender Rivaldo Coetzee could finally seal a move away from the Mother City outfit, with clubs locally and abroad lining up for his services.

“There is interest in Sweden and Denmark. Also, a club in Belgium is keen on him as are two other clubs locally,” confirmed Coetzee's agent, Mike Makaab to the Independent Media.

Danish club Brondby IF and Belgium’s KV Oostende have reportedly enquired about Coetzee's availability.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be the two local clubs chasing after his signature, but Makaab feels now is the appropriate time for Coetzee to move abroad.

“I feel this is the right time for Rivaldo to go overseas. He is 20 (years-old) and close to 30 Bafana caps. He has already played at the (Africa) Nations Cup and the Olympics and he is close to a 100 PSL matches. He is ready for Europe and he can grow there,” Makaab stated.

Makaab confirmed they will meet with the Urban Warriors next week to iron out Coetzee's future following his return to training.

“We will sit down with Ajax next week and discuss his future. All Rivaldo is interested in is to be happy. It doesn’t matter where he is as long as he is happy,” Makaab said.