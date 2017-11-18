Kaizer Chiefs target Kabelo Mahlasela rejects new Bloemfontein Celtic deal

Mahlasela's contract is coming to an end in June 2018, meaning he will be eligible to sign a pre-contract with a team of his choice come January

Kabelo Mahlasela has informed Bloemfontein Celtic that he will not renew his contract with them beyond June 2018, chairman Rali Ramabodu confirmed.

According to the Phunya Sele Sele boss, Mahlasela told him that he will be moving to Gauteng to sign a deal with an unnamed PSL club.

Mahlasela was previously linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs and he even went on to reveal that he would never say no to them if they were to show interest in him, while Orlando Pirates were also reported to be keen on his services.

Amakhosi denied the reports, but if the latest developments have anything to go by, the speedy attacker could well move to Naturena in the upcoming campaign.

Ramabodu said while it hurts that the club will be losing a player of Mahlasela's calibre, he has already made peace with the fact that he's moving to another team.

"It hurts that he has chosen not to renew his contract with us because no one wanted when we signed him," Ramabodu was quoted as saying by Isolezwe. .

"He told me that he wants to play for one of the teams in Gauteng, because he wants to be closer to his family, but I don't think that's the case because he's spent so many years playing outside of Gauteng," he said.

"I have accepted that he's leaving because we offered him the new deal a long time ago [but he hasn't signed]. Several clubs are after his services, but I wish he will play regularly wherever he is going unlike some of the players who left us, including Lyle Lakay and Dumisani Zuma," added Ramabodu.

Zuma joined Chiefs at the start of the season from Chiefs, but he has struggled to cement his place in Steve Komphela's starting line-up.