Kaizer Chiefs target Mothobi Mvala confirms offers from Greece and PSL clubs

The promising player is hoping that the Lions of the North accept one of the offers as he eyes a move away from the Tembisa-based side

Highlands Park midfielder Mothobi Mvala has revealed that he has offers from PSL clubs and Greece.

The hard-working midfielder, who has been on the radar of SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs, recently represented South Africa in the 2017 Cosaf Cup and 2018 Chan qualifiers.

“There are teams which are interested in my services but at the moment I’m still contracted to Highlands Park. My focus is with them.I have offers from PSL teams and one from Greece. We don’t know what will happen but we have to wait and see," Mvala told The Star.

"Playing in the NFD will limit my chances of getting more Bafana Bafana call-ups. The NFD is not that much recognised. There’s nothing I can do because I have a contract with team and I have to honour that contract," he added.

“Playing in the Cosafa and Chan boosted my confidence. I was competing against the best players in the national team. I worked with a lot of quality players. I want to use that experience to help Highlands win promotion, if I stay with the team. In five years time I want to play overseas,” he continued.

Highlands were relegated to the National First Division (NFD) last season and the 23-year-old was one of the Lions of the North's most outstanding players during the club's one-year stay in the PSL.

“I’m confident that the team we have can bounce straight back to PSL. We have a strong team and we haven’t made a lot of changes. We know each other and I think that’s why we’ve started well. We also have good, young stars," he continued.

"The NFD is primarily all about having good, youngsters to accommodate the Under-23 rule. We will compete. Highlands Park want to get automatic promotion. We don’t want to go to the play-offs. If we continue to be consistent, we will easily achieve our goal," he concluded.

Last season, Mvala featured in all of Highlands' 30 PSL matches and he scored six goals in the process.