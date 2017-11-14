Kaizer Chiefs want Bafana Bafana to explain decision to play Itu Khune in protective mask

Chiefs are holding their breath to have Khune back for their weekend's match against Bidvest Wits in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals

While the majority of South African football fans lauded Bafana Bafana's medical team for working around the clock to get Itumeleng Khune ready for the Senegal match last week Friday, Kaizer Chiefs appear to be less impressed by the decision to allow their goalkeeper to play in a protective mask.

The 30-year-old requested the national team to prepare the protective mask days leading up to the encounter, as he was struggling to shake off his injury.

However, Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung, believes Khune should have only been allowed to play after the necessary medical clearance.

At this stage, it's unclear whether or not Khune was 100 percent fit for the match in Polokwane, but this is something the Bafana medical team will have to explain in their report as soon as the team arrives from Dakar on Thursday.

Motaung didn't elaborate further as to what sort of action they will take upon receiving the medical report, saying they will 'go through the report and take it from there' once it's made available to them.

“They (Bafana Bafana medical team) will give us a detailed report at the conclusion of the camp to explain to us how they used him‚" Motaung was quoted as saying by Timeslive.

"He (Khune) should have played after the necessary medical clearance but we will go through the report and take it from there,” he said.

Motaung said Amakhosi have been hard at work preparing for their upcoming matches leading up to the Christmas break.

“We have prepared for the heavy league schedule that is upon us from next week when we travel to AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium‚” added Motaung.