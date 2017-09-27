Kaizer Chiefs yet to register interest in Mzikayise Mashaba

Mashaba is facing an uncertain future at Downs, who have decided to terminate his contract earlier this month after finding him guilty of misconduct

Goal has gathered Mzikayise Mashaba is not on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs despite reports linking the utility player with a possible move to Naturena.

The 28-year-old is currently involved in a contractual dispute with Mamelodi Sundowns, who terminated his contract after finding him guilty of misconduct two weeks ago.

A source close to the player, has told Goal that Chiefs have not been in contact with neither Mashaba nor his representatives.

“It’s not true that Chiefs want Mzi. The reports are unfounded. Chiefs never expressed interest in the player, and whether or not they will [express interest] in future, I have no idea,” the source told Goal.

“As you may be aware, the player still has a contractual dispute with Sundowns to sort out before he can talk about his future,” added the source.

Mashaba is currently injured, and Sundowns announced prior to terminating his contract that he will only be back at the beginning of 2018.

Chiefs are currently in search of a proven goalscorer, but it is unclear at this stage if they will pounce and lure the former Bidvest Wits and Free State Stars man to Naturena.