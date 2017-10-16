Kaka moved to tears in farewell MLS game

Kaka's final game for Orlando City ended in disappointment as the MLS club lost 1-0 to Columbus Crew in an emotional encounter on Sunday evening.

The former AC Milan midfielder was visibly emotional during the national anthem as he lined up alongside his team-mates for the final time.

The 35-year-old one-time Ballon D'Or winner thanked Orlando City fans for all their support during his three-year stay at the club.

"Today was a special day for me because the whole day kept reminding me of these past three years, everything that happened, in this city, with this club, everything. Today is just about [saying] thank you," Kaka said in an address to his home fans.

"I'm going to miss you guys. I'll be a Lion forever."

“I asked our players for a little extra; I asked them for a favor,” Orlando City coach Jason Kreis said. “We all wanted to send [Kaká] out the right way. This was just another piece of disappointment.”

Kaka announced he would not be renewing his contract earlier this month and is now expected to return to Brazil.

He stopped short of announcing his retirement.

Two young fans say farewell to Kaka at the end of his final game Credit: AP