Kaka reveals rejected £100m move to Manchester City

Kaka has revealed he turned down a chance to be the face of the new-look Manchester City in 2009 and rejected £100 million move to the Premier League club.

The attacking midfielder, who currently plays with Orlando City in Major League Soccer, was at the peak of his powers at that time for Milan, while City had recently been acquired by Sheikh Mansour.

And the new owner displayed his ambitions right away, making a then-record offer for the Brazil international, with Kaka’s approval the only thing holding up the transfer’s completion.

“Negotiations went very far indeed. The only thing separating City and I was my final word,” Kaka told FourFourTwo.

“It came to the point where all of the numbers and the finer details had been discussed. The wages I had been offered were much, much higher than what I was earning with Milan.

“I found myself wondering what my life playing in England would be like, what my routine at this new club would be, how difficult it would be for my kids and my wife to move home. All of these thoughts were swirling inside my head.”

The move caught the star by surprise as City approached Milan before making any contact with him. In fact, he did not learn of the interest until a bid was made.

