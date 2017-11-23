Kaka still unsure about retirement as AC Milan offer role

The 35-year-old attacking midfielder is without a club since playing his last game for Orlando City, but has not ruled out continuing his career

Kaka has yet to decide if he has played his final game in professional football and suggested he is open to taking on a role as a director at AC Milan.

ACM 10/1 to win Europa League

The 35-year-old played his final game for Orlando City in October, having previously confirmed he would not be signing a new contract at the end of the season.

Former Milan, Real Madrid and Brazil star was in tears as he waved goodbye to the Florida side and has admitted he may never return to the field.

"The last game with Orlando could have been the last one to be a professional and it was special," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I still have not said farewell to football, I want to take some time to think about it.

"For now it's hard to talk about these things."

Kaka has visited Milan to meet managing director Marco Fassone over a potential job with the San Siro side, and the idea of returning to the club he lifted the Champions League with is an enticing one.

"I have to decide whether to play again or not, because from now on this will be my life. That's what I told Marco Fassone," he said. "Getting closer to Milan is beautiful and I know now there is a chance to stay close to Milan, for now it is a hypothetical situation.

"I think the idea at Milan is clear for everyone: to bring them back to being a big team in Italy and Europe. I am always in love with Milan, the relationship with the team, with the club and with these fans is beautiful. It's weird for a Brazilian to have a relationship like that with an Italian club."