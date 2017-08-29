Kakamega High prodigy makes Harambee Stars squad for friendly

Stars have left the country for Morocco where they will take on the host and Mauritania as part of their preparation for Chan 2018

Kakamega High School striker James Mazembe is the surprise inclusion in Harambee Stars’ squad that is set to play Mauritania and Morocco in friendly matches this week.

Stars left the country on Tuesday for Morocco where they will take on the host and Mauritania as part of their preparation for Africa Nations Championship (Chan) 2018 in January.

Kenya is scheduled to play Mauritania and Morocco on August 31 and September 4, 2017 respectively.

Mazembe joins suspended Kariobangi Sharks defender Pascal Ogweno, who made the trip despite having missed the last three legs of the league on a six match suspension slapped on him by KPL-Independent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee (IDCC).

Another surprise inclusion is Joseph Okumu, who is unattached. The team will be led by Harambee Stars assistant coach, Musa Otieno with Wazito FC coach, Frank Ouna as the assistant.

Harambee Stars squad: Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia) and Farouk Shikola (Posta Rangers).

Defenders: Oginga Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Wesley Onguso (Sofapaka), Dennis Sikhayi (AFC Leopards), Pascal Ogweno (Kariobangi Sharks), Joseph Okumu (un-attached), Haron Shakava (Gor Mahia), Titus Achesa (Posta Rangers), Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers) and Collins Shivachi (Tusker).

Midfielders: Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Clinton Sambuli (Nakumatt FC) and Macharia Jackson (Tusker Kenya).

Strikers: Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), Juma Masud (Kariobangi Sharks), Boniface Omondi (Gor Mahia), James Mazembe (Kakamega High), Kipkirui Nicholas (Zoo Kericho), Joseph Irungu (Wazito FC) and Pistone Vunyoli (Wazito FC).

Technical bench: Musa Otieno (Coach) and Frank Ouna (Assitant coach).