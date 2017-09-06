Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 Sony Sugar: Homeboyz grab slim win

Jeremiah Wanjala scored the lone goal in the 35h minute to give Homeboyz the lead to help his side leap two places up on the table

Kakamega Homeboyz registered a slim 1-0 win over Sony Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

Kakamega Homeboyz completed a sweet double over Sony Sugar with an identical win at Mumias Complex on Wednesday.

The host picked three points in Awendo on July 2 and they completed the work with another 1-0 at home win to end Sony Sugar’s five matches unbeaten run.

Sony Sugar who welcomed back Amos Asembeka could not find the target despite the visitor’s push for an equalizer which was dented a blow by the heavy downpour that forced a temporary stoppage of the game in the second half.

Sony Sugar were missing two dependable players, former Gor Mahia defender, Kevin Oluoch and Marwa Chamberi who were n ruled out of this clash.

Homeboyz, on the other hand, proved that they can still find the back of the net even in the absence of striker, Lamine Diallo who joined Qatari club Al Muaither last week.

The win propelled Kakamega Homeboyz to Homeboyz fourth on the log with 34 points while Sony Sugar remained 14th with 23 points.

Kakamega Homeboyz Starting XI: David Juma, Odiwuor Gorge, Collins Kisuya, Eric Ambunya, Moses Chikati, Moses Mudavadi, Francis Ochola, Momanyi Charles, David Okoth, Wycliffe Opondo, Jeremiah Wanjala

Sony Sugar Starting XI: Kevin Omondi, Justine Omary, Joseph Omweri, Alfred Onyango Benard Omondi, Frederick Onyango, Victor Ademba, David Simiyu, Justine Monda, Yemi Mwana, Abdalla Hamisi, Amos Asembeka