Kakamega Homeboyz forward scoops Sep player of the month

Kakamega Homeboyz forward, Jeremiah Wanjala is the KPL player of the month of September.

The ex-Sony Sugar attacker beat KPL hit man, Masoud Juma and Gor Mahia’s Meddie Kagere to the monthly award after tallying 19 points as voted by the Sports Journalist Association of Kenya football Commission.

Kagere got 15 votes while Masoud came third with 14 votes.

Wanjala scored two goals and provided two opportunities for his colleagues to score in the month of September.

The 29-year -old Wanjala’s accolade follows Gor Mahia midfielder, George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo who won the August Award and his club-mate, Ernest Wendo.

Other past winners are Nzoia defender Brian Otieno, Michael Madoya (Zoo Kericho) and Ulinzi’s Stephen Waruru.

Wanjala walked home Sh100,000 cash prize, 49 inch LG TV set, a personalized trophy while Kakamega Homeboyz was awarded Sh50,000 token of appreciation.