AFC Leopards 0-0 Homeboyz: Ingwe fail to end jinx

Homeboyz extended their dominance over Ingwe in the recent past stretching their unbeaten run against them to three game

Kakamega Homeboyz moved joint third in Kenyan Premier League table after holding former champions AFC Leopards to a barren draw.

The visitors went to the game with a good record against the former champions; two wins in the last three games between them.

AFC Leopards last beat Kakamega Homeboyz on July 31, 2016. After that, Homeboyz would go ahead to register a 4-0 win over Ingwe on August 14 before confirming the scoreline with a 1-0 success in the opening leg this season.

With five games undefeated, it is not surprising that Kakamega Homeboyz are joint third on the table while the sleeping giants and languishing on mid-table.

The westerners have 38 points, same as Kariobangi Sharks, who have a better goal advantage. Robert Matano side that has been blowing hot and cold this season, needed to win this match having lost their last against Sony Sugar.

AFC Leopards, beat Zoo 3-0 last weekend, but a win against Homeboyz could have restored faith on the faces of disillusioned fans, so desperate to see the team move up the bottom of the table.

The sleeping giants of Kenyan football are just three places off the relegation zone and they must now win all the remaining matches to finish top eight.

Any further slip-up will pose a great threat to their chances of survival in the top flight league.

AFC Leopards XI: Gabriel Andika, Michael Kibwage, Dennis Shikhayi, Abdallah Salim, Robinson Kamura, Victor Majid, Samwel Ndungu, Musa Mudde, Alexis Kitenge, Vincent Oburu and Whyvonne Isuza.

Subs: Ian Otieno, Yakubu Ramadhan, Marsellus Ingotsi, Ray Omondi, Lewis Wanami, Harun Nyakha and Duncan Otieno.

Homeboyz XI: David Juma, Eric Ambunya, Collins Kisuya, Charles Momanyi, George Odiwuor, Moses Chikati, Moses Mudavi, Estone Esiye, Jeremiah Wanjala, Wycliffe Opondo and Edmond Mauda.

Subs: Michael Wanyika, Wycliffe Ochomo, Mike Khaduli, Francis Nambute, John Avire, Andrew Kulecho and Francis Ochola.