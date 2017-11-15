Kakamega Homeboyz player dreams of playing in Europe

The 25 year old won the September Player of the month award after contributing to the team's five goals during that month

Kakamega Homeboyz man Jeremiah Wanjala says he is dreaming of turning out for a foreign club in Europe.

The 25 year-old won the September Player of the month award after contributing to the team's five goals; he scored two and provided three assists.

The ex-Sony Sugar attacker beat KPL hit man Masoud Juma and Gor Mahia’s Meddie Kagere to the monthly Award after tallying 19 points as voted by the commission. Kagere got 15 votes while Masoud Juma came third with 14 votes.

Wanjama has admited that it has not been easy for the players as well as the management considering there are no financial sponsors.

"We are greatly under-privileged as a team since we lack financial sponsors but we still put in the hard work. I am grateful to God for the strength, the will and ability he has given me.

"My prayer is to stay humble and let my statistics do the talking. I am looking forward to playing in a bigger team in Europe which is not easy so I have to do all in my power, work really hard to see it happen," Wanjala told Goal.

Wanjala received Sh100, 000 as well as a 49 inch smart Television, while the rest of the team received Sh50, 000 to share.