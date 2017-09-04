Kakamega Homeboyz striker quits for greener pastures

Club chairman Cleophas Shimanyula reveals to Goal that top striker Lamine Diallo has signed for Qatari second division side

Kakamega Homeboyz striker Lamine Diallo has left the club for greener pastures.

The Ivorian left Homeboyz for Qatari second division side, Al Muaither after impressing in the trials.

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman, Cleophas Shimanyula has confirmed the departure of their star man, adding that Diallo left the club with the blessings of officials.

"We have released the player after he asked to leave. As Homeboyz, we don’t want to hold onto players when they want to leave for greener pastures,” Shimanyula told Goal on Monday.

“He has impressed in the trials and the (Qatari) club have signed him. As Homeboyz, we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Diallo moved to Kakamega Homeboyz from National Super League side, Ushuru in 2016. Previously, he turned out for AFC Leopards.