Kalaba is not indispensable for Zambia, says coach Nyirenda

The tactician played down the absence of the enigmatic midfielder following the Chipolopolo defeat to the Super Eagles in Uyo

Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda insists the Chipolopolo are not dependant on Rainford Kalaba following their 1-0 defeat to Nigeria on Saturday.

The 31-year-old was not invited for the crucial encounter against the Super Eagles and the tactician refused to attribute the defeat at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium to his absence.

“The danger of African football is thinking that if there is no one player you cannot do it,” Nyirenda told media after the game.

“Like I have always said, there is no indispensable player in my team. Kalaba was there in Ndola [first leg], we still lost.

“He was there against Mozambique and we lost. He wasn’t there against Algeria where we won home and away. So to me, every player is equal.”