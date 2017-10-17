Is Kalidou Koulibaly the perfect defender to improve Pep Guardiola's Manchester City?

From a purely footballing point of view, Manchester City will face their sternest test of the Pep Guardiola era on Tuesday. That meeting, against runaway Serie A leaders Napoli, presents a chance to answer a different kind of challenge, and arguably one which no team in the Premier League is equipped to provide.

Then again, maybe 'equipped' is not the right word, the English top flight being awash with cash, it's major – and even, to an extent, minor – clubs are happy to dive gaily into the stash at the slightest hint of trouble. It is more the case that, for all that investment, no one in England is inclined to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the fashion that Napoli will.

The Partenopei remain the only side with a 100 per cent record this season in Europe's major leagues, a record they kept alive by winning impressively away at Roma this past weekend. That 1-0 result represents the only time this season that Napoli have scored less than two in a game.

Seeing as there will be a more in-depth examination than ever before, one can imagine, knowing the antsy nature of the man, that Guardiola came out of the weekend's thrashing of Stoke City a lot less pleased than he let on.

