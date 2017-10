The Senegal international helped the Light Blues continue their unbeaten run in the Italian topflight with a win at the Stadio San Paolo

Kalidou Koulibaly opened his goal account in the Serie A this campaign with an effort in Napoli’s 3-0 victory over Cagliari.

Marek Hamsik put the hosts ahead with just four minutes into the game off a brilliant Dries Mertens assist.

With five minutes before the interval, Mertens converted from the spot to double the Naples outfit lead.