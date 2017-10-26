Kallum Watkins' guide to England's Rugby League World Cup hopefuls
Jonny Lomax
Age:27
Club: St Helens
Position: Full-back
He has had such bad luck with injuries in the past. I used to play against him at junior level and he’s a quiet guy, but he is so professional in his preparation.
Jermaine McGillvary
Age: 29
Club: Huddersfield Giants
Position: Wing
He likes to save his money and he gets a bit of stick for that. But on the field he is dominant: a big, strong lad who likes to run hard.
Kallum Watkins
Age: 26
Club: Leeds Rhinos
Position: Centre
I may not be the most talkative, although I do still like a chat. I’m really chilled and laid-back, and I just want to do my best for the boys. I’m living the dream.
John Bateman
Age:24
Club: Wigan Warriors
Position: Centre
He can play anywhere on the pitch. He’s one of a number of really strong young players coming through the ranks, and this is going to be a huge experience for him in Australia’s back yard.
Ryan Hall
Age: 29
Club: Leeds Rhinos
Position: Wing
He’s a little bit different to everyone else: a weird guy, but he’s very smart too. He likes his classical music but has such thick skin so he just brushes the banter off.
Gareth Widdop
Age:28
Club:St George Illawarra Dragons
Position: Stand-off
Such a talented player. He moved to Australia when he was really young so he has picked up a bit of an Aussie accent, although you can still hear the English in him.
Luke Gale
Age: 29
Club: Castleford Tigers
Position: Scrum-half
The man himself! He has been fantastic. He loves his fashion, his clothes and making sure he looks the part. He’s a confident guy and this is the stage for him to shine.
Chris Hill
Age:29
Club: Warrington Wolves
Position: Prop
Came into the England set-up a bit later after working his way up the ranks and that shows the kind of character he is. A very sarcastic sense of humour.
Josh Hodgson
Age: 27
Club: Canberra Raiders
Position: Hooker
Hodgy is another one of those who has thrived in the NRL in recent years. He’s one of the main jokers around the camp, although none of his pranks are suitable for the public...
James Graham
Age:32
Club: Canterbury Bulldogs
Position: Prop
A fantastic leader for us. Jammer loves a laugh, and he’s always quoting ‘the Office’ with his really dry sense of humour. A machine on the field.
Sam Burgess
Age:28
Club: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Position: Second row
Slammin’ Sam. He’s a huge character who is always up for a laugh and he’s a real leader for us. What he produces on the pitch speaks for itself.
Elliott Whitehead
Age:28
Club: Canberra Raiders
Position: Second row
We call him ‘Smell’, but not because he actually does. He was given an opportunity with Canberra Raiders in the NRL and has taken it with both hands.
Sean O’Loughlin
Age: 34
Club: Wigan Warriors
Position: Loose forward
Lockers has had a great career. He does most of his talking on the field, rather than shouting and bawling in the changing room. A calm influence who will do everything possible to win.
REPLACEMENTS
Alex Walmsley
Age: 27
Club: St Helens
Position: Prop
A big, tall lad who is hard to stop. He came into the England set-up a few times before but has also had his fair share of injuries in the past. Will be huge for us.
Chris Heighington
Age: 34
Club: Cronulla Sharks
Position: Forward
I have not known him too long personally but he is another with plenty of experience in the NRL. He’s always there to help people out if needed.
Tom Burgess
Age:25
Club: South Sydney Rabbitohs
Position: Prop
A cool character who likes his rap music and loves to dance. He’s the one controlling the tunes with the speaker, and his size and strength makes him one of our key players.
James Roby
Age: 31
Club: St Helens
Position: Hooker
This year he has been sensational. So consistent in what he does, and his experience can only help us. Another one of the quieter guys but he’s strong, fit and can run all day.
