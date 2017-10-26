Kallum Watkins' guide to England's Rugby League World Cup hopefuls

Age:27

Club: St Helens

Position: Full-back

He has had such bad luck with injuries in the past. I used to play against him at junior level and he’s a quiet guy, but he is so professional in his preparation.

Age: 29

Club: Huddersfield Giants

Position: Wing

He likes to save his money and he gets a bit of stick for that. But on the field he is dominant: a big, strong lad who likes to run hard.

Age: 26

Club: Leeds Rhinos

Position: Centre

I may not be the most talkative, although I do still like a chat. I’m really chilled and laid-back, and I just want to do my best for the boys. I’m living the dream.

Age:24

Club: Wigan Warriors

Position: Centre

He can play anywhere on the pitch. He’s one of a number of really strong young players coming through the ranks, and this is going to be a huge experience for him in Australia’s back yard.

Ryan Hall

Age: 29

Club: Leeds Rhinos

Position: Wing

He’s a little bit different to everyone else: a weird guy, but he’s very smart too. He likes his classical music but has such thick skin so he just brushes the banter off.

Gareth Widdop

Age:28

Club:St George Illawarra Dragons

Position: Stand-off

Such a talented player. He moved to Australia when he was really young so he has picked up a bit of an Aussie accent, although you can still hear the English in him.

Luke Gale

Age: 29

Club: Castleford Tigers

Position: Scrum-half

The man himself! He has been fantastic. He loves his fashion, his clothes and making sure he looks the part. He’s a confident guy and this is the stage for him to shine.

Chris Hill

Age:29

Club: Warrington Wolves

Position: Prop

Came into the England set-up a bit later after working his way up the ranks and that shows the kind of character he is. A very sarcastic sense of humour.

Josh Hodgson

Age: 27

Club: Canberra Raiders

Position: Hooker

Hodgy is another one of those who has thrived in the NRL in recent years. He’s one of the main jokers around the camp, although none of his pranks are suitable for the public...

James Graham

Age:32

Club: Canterbury Bulldogs

Position: Prop

A fantastic leader for us. Jammer loves a laugh, and he’s always quoting ‘the Office’ with his really dry sense of humour. A machine on the field.

Sam Burgess

Age:28

Club: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Position: Second row

Slammin’ Sam. He’s a huge character who is always up for a laugh and he’s a real leader for us. What he produces on the pitch speaks for itself.

Elliott Whitehead

Age:28

Club: Canberra Raiders

Position: Second row

We call him ‘Smell’, but not because he actually does. He was given an opportunity with Canberra Raiders in the NRL and has taken it with both hands.

Sean O’Loughlin

Age: 34

Club: Wigan Warriors

Position: Loose forward

Lockers has had a great career. He does most of his talking on the field, rather than shouting and bawling in the changing room. A calm influence who will do everything possible to win.

REPLACEMENTS

Alex Walmsley

Age: 27

Club: St Helens

Position: Prop

A big, tall lad who is hard to stop. He came into the England set-up a few times before but has also had his fair share of injuries in the past. Will be huge for us.

Chris Heighington

Age: 34

Club: Cronulla Sharks

Position: Forward

I have not known him too long personally but he is another with plenty of experience in the NRL. He’s always there to help people out if needed.

Tom Burgess

Age:25

Club: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Position: Prop

A cool character who likes his rap music and loves to dance. He’s the one controlling the tunes with the speaker, and his size and strength makes him one of our key players.

James Roby

Age: 31

Club: St Helens

Position: Hooker

This year he has been sensational. So consistent in what he does, and his experience can only help us. Another one of the quieter guys but he’s strong, fit and can run all day.

