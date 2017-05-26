Kamohelo Mokotjo ruled out of crunch Nigeria encounter

Safa confirms that Mokotjo will miss the upcoming clash against Nigeria after undergoing an operation

Newly appointed Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter’s preparations have been dealt a blow ahead of their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria next month.

The Briton had called up Dutch based midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo for the clash but the South African Football Association (Safa) has released a statement confirming that the 26-year-old will take no part in the match due to an injury.

Mokotjo has reportedly gone under the knife ruling him out of contention. Nonetheless, Brondby attacker Lebogang Phiri has been called up as Mokotjo’s replacement.

“The South African Football Association (Safa) has received a full medical report concerning midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo in which the FC Twente medical team has also decided to operate the player on his long standing knee problem,” a statement read on Safa’s website.

“This means the player won’t be available for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo on 10 June 2017.

“Together with the knee operation, the medical team said the player will also undergo a wrist operation procedure.

“Unfortunately, he won’t be available for the Nigeria game and Lebogang Phiri of Brondby in Denmark has been called up in his place,” Baxter added.