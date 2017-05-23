Kamura: AFC Leopards are working hard to turn fortunes around

Defender Robinson Kamura admits that they are struggling in the top tier but promises die-hard fans that things will change

AFC Leopards have lost four of the last six matches played in Kenyan Premier League, dropping to the eleventh position with 15 points.

It has not gone down well with the fans, who feel the club has everything to be successful. Defender Robinson Kamura is confident things will be different very soon, and it is just a matter of time.

"It has not been smooth, we have not registered the results we wanted and things have not gone as planned. But as a team, we are working hard to bring to an end this run. It is just a matter of time before we return to winning ways and once we do that, there will be no turning back," Kamura told Goal.

Kamura also denied reports that coach Stewart Hall was on his way out of The Den. "The coach has not told us he is leaving, we have not heard it, so as far as we are concerned we know he is still with us."

Ingwe will be playing champions Tusker FC in their next assignment in the top tier.