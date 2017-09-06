Kamura: Why I want to win GOtv Shield with AFC Leopards

Robinson Kamura has been a regular figure for the side since moving from Mathare United in the beginning of the season

AFC Leopards assistant captain Robinson Kamura has been a regular figure for the side since moving from Mathare United in the beginning of the season.

Despite struggling in the Kenyan Premier League, the twelve time league champions have had a seamless run in GOtv Shield and are in the semi-finals where they will play Vihiga United.

Kamura has revealed the reason behind his motivation to win the second most lucrative trophy.

"I am happy with our output in the Shield, so far we are in the semis and we want to lift it; winning the tournament means we will represent the country in the continental assignment.

"I have never taken part in this competition and it will be my first time, but first we have to win it.

"Well, being an assistant captain in a big club like AFC Leopards is a privilege which I do not take lightly; it is an extra motivation to me,” Kamura told Goal.

AFC Leopards will be away against Zoo Kericho in their next league assignment this weekend.