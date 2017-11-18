Kane & Alli fit for Spurs at Arsenal, Lacazette starts

England duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli did not report for international duty, but have recovered in time to play for Tottenham at Arsenal.

The England pair played no part in the recent international break with knee and hamstring injuries respectively, but have been named in Mauricio Pochettino's XI for Saturday's trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Spurs captain Hugo Lloris (groin) and midfielder Harry Winks (ankle) were also withdrawn from international duty, but the France goalkeeper is restored to the Spurs XI, while Winks is on the bench.

Pochettino pairs Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko in midfield, supporting a front three of Alli, Kane and Christian Eriksen, who scored a stunning hat-trick to send Denmark to the World Cup at the Republic of Ireland's expense on Tuesday.

Arsenal's record signing Alexandre Lacazette has been notably limited to substitute roles in big games at Liverpool and Manchester City this season, but Arsene Wenger opts to play him from the start, along with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.