Kane 'focused on Tottenham' after draw with 'world's best' Real Madrid

Harry Kane says he is "focused on Tottenham" and not thinking about a possible transfer to Real Madrid after he helped Mauricio Pochettino's side secure a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

The in-form forward was involved as Spurs took the lead in the Champions League clash in Madrid, his pressure on Raphael Varane forcing the France defender to put the ball past his own goalkeeper Keylor Navas. And after Cristiano Ronaldo had levelled from the penalty spot, Kane also missed a late chance to win the match as Navas pushed his shot around the post near the end.

The England striker had been heavily linked to Madrid in the build-up to the match, but when asked after the game in the mixed zone if he sees himself playing for Real one day, he simply said: "I’m focused on the season. I want to keep playing well for Tottenham."

On the result, which leaves Spurs joint-top of Group H alongside Los Blancos with seven points, he said: "We came here and got a great result against a very good side and it leaves us in a great position for the rest of the Champions League group."

And he added: "There were chances at both ends. We could have nicked it in the end, but they are the best team in the world at the moment and we are very happy."