Kane: I'm in the best form of my career

Tottenham and England have both benefited from the striker's stunning scoring streak and the he feels more confident than ever before

Harry Kane feels he is in the best form of his professional career after following up his stunning September with the winner for England against Slovenia.

Tottenham star Kane's 13 goals for club and country in September matched the best-ever calendar months produced by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo across their illustrious careers.

The 24-year-old started October on a high with a 94th-minute winner against Slovenia on Thursday, the 1-0 victory ensuring England's qualification for next year's World Cup.

Kane, who captained the Three Lions at Wembley for the first time as he bids to become permanent skipper, has not felt this confident since he was a child.

Asked when he had last felt this way in front of goal, Kane told reporters: "Maybe it was like this when I was younger, when you scored six or seven a game. But probably not in my professional career.

"I feel great, physically great, every game I expect to score and want to score. I just want to keep it going. September was fantastic for me, hopefully October can be even better.

"That is the great thing about it, to keep improving. We have got a busy month ahead of us again and let's see what happens."

Kane's stunning goalscoring streak has prompted huge expectations from supporters and the media, while a host of team-mates have hailed him as world-class, but the striker will not let the hype affect his game.

He added: "It doesn't really bother me to be honest. We know what we want to achieve as a team, so for me it's just about doing my job.

"No matter what anyone says or what you guys [the media] talk about, it doesn't distract me from what I need to do – work hard for the team, work hard in training, work hard off the pitch and just get ready for every game that comes.

"Hopefully I can keep performing the way I am and keep improving."

Kane still wants to play in Sunday's final qualifier away against Lithuania, despite Gareth Southgate's men already being assured of their place in Russia.

He added: "Of course I want to play every game. Every game for England is important.

"If the gaffer wants me to play, I'll be there definitely, hopefully trying to score a few more goals."