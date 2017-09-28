Kane has 'potential to be one of the best' – Lloris

The Tottenham goalkeeper praised his team-mate and believes the forward can be among the world's best players even if he is not yet Ronaldo or Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are from "another galaxy" but Tottenham star Harry Kane can be one of the world's best, according to Hugo Lloris.

Kane continued to shine in the Champions League on Tuesday, scoring a perfect hat-trick in a 3-0 win over APOEL to move onto five goals in two games in Europe this season.

The England forward has been compared to Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo and Barcelona maestro Messi, who are regarded as the world's two best players.

Lloris was unwilling to put his team-mate in that category just yet, but the France goalkeeper believes Kane has the ability to be among the best.

"Ronaldo and Messi – they are from another galaxy but Harry has got so much potential to become one of the best," Lloris said.

"I am not worried – he is connected with the world, he is very calm, he is a hard worker and he is very ambitious.

"That is something very important in football. If you lose your personal ambition it can become difficult."

Kane, 24, has scored nine goals in eight games in all competitions this season to lead the way for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

While Lloris did not want to compare Kane to Ronaldo and Messi, the shot-stopper said the forward was just as important to Spurs as that duo were to their respective clubs.

"He is our main player," he said.

"Like in the top teams – Real Madrid have Ronaldo, in Barca you have Messi. Is Harry Tottenham's Ronaldo? No. He is Harry Kane."