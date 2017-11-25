Kane becomes Premier League goals centurion

The Tottenham striker has now been involved in 100 goals for Spurs, in just 128 games, after scoring against West Brom on Saturday

Harry Kane has now been involved in 100 goals for Tottenham, in just 128 games in the Premier League, and has subsequently become the ninth-fastest player to reach the mark.

The Spurs striker equalised for his side against West Brom at Wembley, taking his tally to 87 goals and 13 assists.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were unable to add a second, however, and were forced to settle for a point at Wembley.

Kane has scored nine Premier League goals thus far this season, making him the joint-highest scorer in the division, level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Spurs' draw with the Baggies, who are without a manager following the departure of Tony Pulis, leaves them fourth in the Premier League with 24 points, 10 behind leaders Manchester City, who play on Sunday.