Kane equals Ronaldo's Premier League goal total

The 24-year-old striker can't stop scoring at the moment, and has already reached the Portuguese star's career league tally

Tottenham forward Harry Kane has equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League goalscoring total, reaching the mark at a much quicker rate than the Real Madrid star.

Kane's first-half double at Huddersfield on Saturday brought his career total to 84 Premier League strikes.

Ronaldo reached 84 goals in six seasons at Manchester United, playing 196 games in that time. Kane, on the other hand, is barely into his fourth full season with Spurs and needed just 123 games.

The 24-year-old now has 27 Premier League goals in 2017 so far – the most by any player, and his 13 goals in September make it the best month of his career.

13 - Harry Kane now has 13 goals for club & country in September 2017; his best ever goal tally in a single month of his career. Unstoppable

The goals against newly-promoted Huddersfield also continued Kane's record of scoring against every team he's faced in the Premier League but one - Cardiff City are the exception despite playing them twice.

25 - Harry Kane has now scored against 25 of the 26 teams he's faced in the Premier League, only failing to net against Cardiff. Lethal.

Tottenham entered half-time with a 3-0 lead at Kirklees Stadium.