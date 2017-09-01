Kane explains why he is keeping Man Utd and Real Madrid at bay with no release clause

Harry Kane is not interested in links to the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, with there no intention on his part to include a release clause in his Tottenham contract.

The England international has emerged as one of European football’s top strikers, with back-to-back Golden Boots secured in Premier League competition.

Those efforts have drawn admiring glances from afar, with interest from leading sides mooted in each passing transfer window.

Kane is, however, settled at Spurs – having committed to a new long-term contract in December 2016 – and insists that he has no plans to let talk of big-money moves elsewhere become “a distraction”

The 23-year-old told reporters on his future plans: “I haven’t got a release clause, and I haven’t really thought about it.

“I’m fully committed to Spurs, so there is no reason to have one to be honest.

Harry Kane Tottenham release clause More

“Otherwise the transfer window could be a distraction. I’ve not been in that situation, but if it was shut off before the start of the season, it would help.

“It would be better if it stopped then, so everyone could focus on the season, without players having to worry about being sold or moving up north or down south.”

Kane found the target 29 times in the Premier League last season, while a personal best return of 35 efforts was recorded in all competitions.

He is yet to get off the mark this term and remains one short of 100 goals for Spurs.

His record in August suggests that he was always going to be forced to wait before reaching that landmark, with one of the finest finishers in the business still waiting for his first top-flight strike in the opening month of any given campaign.