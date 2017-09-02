Kane hits out at England supporters: It's why they're at home and we're playing

Harry Kane was not pleased with the amount of criticism he and his team-mates received after their lacklustre showing in a 4-0 win over Malta.

The Three Lions looked uninspired and netted three goals in the dying minutes - including one from the Tottenham man while their opponents had a player laid on the ground - to a scoreline that was more impressive than the performance really deserved.

Kane was the man to make the breakthrough in the match, netting in the 53rd minute to open the scoring, but even his goal was met with negative chants from the disgruntled England supporters.

And while the striker did not take direct aim at the fans who made journey to Malta to watch the match, he was more than willing to take a shot at those who hurled vitriol at the side after the match.

"It takes a lot of commitment to reach the top,” Kane is quoted as saying by the Daily Star. "Start from an early age, dedication and you have to be a top professional to play for your country

“Anybody who says that I don’t understand what it takes...it’s probably why they’re sitting at home watching and we’re out there playing.

“I’m extremely proud to represent my country and I know the other players are.”

England will be back at it Monday with a much sterner test against Slovakia, and the Tottenham star wants to see a little bit of patience from those who back his national side.

“Everyone just needs to stay patient,” he added. “We’re by no means the finished article, there’s still a lot for us to work on. It’s not going to happen overnight.”