Kane hits out at FIFA 17 developers over Ultimate Team snub

Harry Kane has hit out at EA Sports after he was denied an in-form tag for the FIFA 17 Team of the Week.

Kane ended the season in red-hot form, scoring four goals in the 6-1 victory over Leicester City, prior to netting a hat-trick in the 7-1 thumping of Hull City on the final day.

However, EA Sports chose to give in-forms to Sergio Aguero, who scored twice against Watford, Alexandre Lacazette, who netted a brace against Nice, and Marco Reus, who also scored twice for Borussia Dortmund against Werder Bremen.

Kane subsequently sent a cheeky tweet to the makers of the world's most popular football game, reading: "I'm guessing seven goals in two games wasn't enough then."

EA responded, however, pointing out that they issued him with a Team of the Season card — rated 94, and boasting 98 shooting — after his 29 goals in 30 games this season.

And the story had a happy ending, with Kane admitting that "all is forgiven".

Spurs will be in action this Friday, facing Kitchee SC in a friendly in Hong Kong.