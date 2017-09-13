Kane one of world's best strikers – Pochettino

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and will get the credit he deserves, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino lauded Harry Kane as one of the world's best after the forward's brace against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Kane delivered once more for Spurs, scoring twice to guide his side to a 3-1 victory in Group H on Wednesday.

The England international has found some form with four goals in two games, and Pochettino praised the 24-year-old.

"Kane was fantastic," he said, via UEFA.

"You can see today, scoring goals in the Champions League. He receives the credit he deserves.

"For me he's one of the best strikers in the world. In the Champions League, the most important competition in the world, scoring will give him the credit he deserves."

Kane also set up Son Heung-min's opener, which was cancelled out by Andriy Yarmolenko in the first half.

Dortmund coach Peter Bosz also hailed Kane and said his team were more than aware of the forward's abilities beforehand.

"Obviously Harry Kane's a good player. Strong, really strong. You can see that with the second goal, where two of my players didn't win the duel with him," he said.

"We knew that before. He's a good player."