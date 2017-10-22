Kane pleased with Spurs' spectacle for NBA legend Kobe Bryant

The former Lakers icon was at Wembley alongside Diego Maradona to watch a one-sided contest and Kane in particular stood out with two goals

Despite the presence of Diego Maradona at a star-studded Wembley, it was another sporting legend who caught the eye of Harry Kane during Tottenham's 4-1 rout of Liverpool.

Five-time NBA champion and all-time basketball great Kobe Bryant was treated to a spectacle as Spurs blitzed their way to a sixth win of the Premier League season.

The former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard is in London for the latest stop on his European tour, which has already seen him visit Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain.

And Kane, who scored twice to reclaim outright leadership in the Golden Boot race, wanted to maximise the opportunity to learn from Bryant.

"He's one of the world's best. He was here and so it was good to put this performance on for him," Kane told Sky Sports.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who reunited with former team-mate Maradona, was just as pleased to deliver in front of two of world sport's most recognisable faces.

"I am so happy for our fans, in front of Diego Maradona, Kobe Bryant... a fantastic day for us," he added.