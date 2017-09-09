Kane reaches 100 Spurs goals - in 12 games fewer than Henry for Arsenal

Harry Kane moved onto 100 goals for Tottenham in all competitions with a somewhat fortunate effort against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Fresh from netting twice for his country against Malta, the double Premier League Golden Boot winner put Spurs ahead with a miss-hit cross.

England striker Kane, who has been stuck on 99 since netting a hat-trick against Hull City on the final day of last season, finally reached the landmark as a cross from the right drifted over the head of Jordan Pickford and in.

READ MORE: Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened

READ MORE: The time has come for Pochettino to win trophies at Tottenham

Kane's 100th goal came in his 169th game for Spurs, while it took Thierry Henry - long-time scourge of Tottenham at north London rivals Arsenal - 181 matches to reach the same figure.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more