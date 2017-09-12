Kane ready to get to grips with Champions League heavyweights

The London club have been given a daunting task in Europe after being drawn with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in Group H

Harry Kane has urged Tottenham to adopt a fearless approach as they prepare to face some of Europe's elite sides in the Champions League.

Spurs endured an underwhelming campaign in the competition last season, finishing third in their group after managing just two wins from six matches.

This year's draw has pitted Mauricio Pochettino's men against reigning champions Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and APOEL in Group H.

But Kane is relishing the prospect of tackling some of the biggest clubs on the continent.

"It's 50-50 really. If you’re in the Champions League you want to be playing the best teams. We're playing them in the group stages. You're going to have to play them one way or another," said England international ahead of Wednesday's visit of Dortmund.

"If we can get through the group we're in there's no reason we can't go further in the competition.

"We've got a great team and we know the style and the way we want to play. We've got a philosophy here and it's about being stronger than as individuals."

With the aim to push for honours at home and abroad this season, Tottenham added depth to their forward line before the deadline by bringing in Fernando Llorente from Swansea City.

Kane, who scored twice in Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win over Everton, is delighted to have the opportunity to work with such an experienced forward.

"Fernando has been a fantastic addition," he added. "He's a guy I can learn a lot from. He won the World Cup, Euros, Serie A and more. It's a learning curve for me."