Kane refuses to rule out Real Madrid move

The striker insists he is happy with life at Spurs for the moment and remains focused, but can't say a move to a bigger club will never happen

Tottenham's Harry Kane has admitted that anything can happen in football amid a raft of reports that Real Madrid are preparing a €200 million offer for the striker as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spurs have always pointed out that their star man is under contract until 2022, with the club seemingly not interested in entertaining offers - and do not run the risk of a Neymar-style scenario as the frontman does not have a release clause in his contract.

Former Tottenham icon Gareth Bale made it clear early in his career that he was eager to test himself abroad and went on to secure himself a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and the press were eager to find out whether Kane harboured similar ambitions ahead of England's next round of World Cup qualifiers.

The 24-year-old admitted that a move to Spain could be on the cards in the future but, having been handed the armband for the Three Lions' clash against Slovenia, Kane has his mind on more pressing matters at hand.

“I would never say no,” he told the press when quizzed on a potential switch. “But I would never say yes.

“I think in football, you never know, and you never rule out anything. It's not something that I definitely want to do but it could happen. You just never know.

“Like you said, at the moment, I'm very happy where I am – that is all that matters. We will see what happens, but for now that is all I am focusing on.”

Kane's onus on focus will please England manager Gareth Southgate, with the Spurs hitman having found the net on both previous occasions he had been given the captain's band - thought it will be the first time Kane walks the Three Lions out at Wembley Stadium, something Kane admits will be a childhood dream come true.

Southgate's charges welcome Slovenia to Wembley on Saturday for a 19:45 UK kick-off, with eyes on picking up all three points to help the side towards a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.