Kane the same as Lewandowski, Eboue proclaims

Emmanuel Eboue feels Harry Kane is similar to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and knows Arsenal face a tough task against Tottenham in the north London derby on Saturday.

Kane has scored eight goals in 10 Premier League appearances for Tottenham this season and should be fit to play at Emirates Stadium this weekend after sitting out England's friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

Speaking to DAZN, ex-Gunners defender Eboue singled out the red-hot centre-forward as a key threat to Arsene Wenger's hosts.

"Harry Kane this year is unbelievable," he said.

"Everywhere he shoots [from] it's a goal. He's like Lewandowski. He's the same. Everything they do on the pitch is [a] goal. This kind of striker you have to be very, very hard on him [defensively]."

Eboue's loyalty to his former club is not in doubt, but the former Ivory Coast international acknowledged the strength of the side compiled by Mauricio Pochettino.

"Tottenham is a good team, you have to say the truth," he said.

"When you play against them you never know, you never know if they're going to score or not, you never know.

"I support Arsenal and my son plays for Arsenal, but Tottenham, this year they are strong. They have a good coach, good team, young players.

"This game is going to be a very, very special game, both team likes to play. It's not like [a] fight, they like to play. I think for me it's going to be a difficult game for both of them.

"But me, I always wish the best for Arsenal, I want them to win."