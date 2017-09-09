Kane scores 100th Tottenham goal with stunner against Everton

Harry Kane scored his 100th goal for Tottenham Hotspur when he gave them the lead against Everton on Saturday.

The England international had failed to find the net in Spurs' first three games, continuing his streak of goalless Augusts, but it took just 28 minutes for him to break the deadlock against Ronald Koeman's side.

Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur Everton 09092017

With the visiting side putting pressure on Everton's goal, Kane gathered the ball outside the box and sent it flying over Jordan Pickford and into the back of the net.

It sees the 24-year-old reach a milestone, having now scored a century of goals in all competitions for Spurs. He needed just 169 games to get there - 12 fewer than Thierry Henry required to score his 100 for Arsenal, according to Opta.

It will likely be the first of many this season for a player who finished the league's top scorer with 29 in 30 games in 2016-17.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more