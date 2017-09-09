Kane scores 100th Tottenham goal with stunner against Everton

Harry Kane scored his 100th goal for Tottenham Hotspur when he gave them the lead against Everton on Saturday.

The England international had failed to find the net in Spurs' first three games, continuing his streak of goalless Augusts, but it took just 28 minutes for him to break the deadlock against Ronald Koeman's side.

Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur Everton 09092017 More

With the visiting side putting pressure on Everton's goal, Kane gathered the ball outside the box and sent it flying over Jordan Pickford and into the back of the net.

25 - Harry Kane's goal ended a run of 25 shots without scoring in the @premierleague; his 2nd longest run in the competition. Relief. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 9, 2017

It sees the 24-year-old reach a milestone, having now scored a century of goals in all competitions for Spurs. He needed just 169 games to get there - 12 fewer than Thierry Henry required to score his 100 for Arsenal, according to Opta.

It will likely be the first of many this season for a player who finished the league's top scorer with 29 in 30 games in 2016-17.