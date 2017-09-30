Kane: September probably the best month I've had

After a double against Huddersfield, Tottenham striker Harry Kane said of his September: "It is probably the best month I have had."

Spurs romped to a 4-0 Premier League win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, Kane the primary architect again as he scored twice to make it 13 goals in September for the England striker.

That number matches the best efforts of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a calendar month and Kane wants no let up from himself and a Tottenham side that is unbeaten in their last eight games.

Tottenham now face a challenging October that includes Premier League games with Liverpool and Manchester United as well as a trip to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Asked if he has ever been in better form in a calendar month, Kane told Sky Sports: "Probably not. Goals to games it is probably the best month I have had, especially after August [when he failed to score].

"I feel good, I feel confident and I am there to put the goals away. We have to continue this after the international break."

After a strong early start from Huddersfield, Tottenham were in control for the vast majority of the contest.

But Kane rejected any talk of the game being an easy one for Spurs, saying: "It wasn't straightforward, we got off to a great start, we wanted to come, score some early goals and control the game and that's exactly how it turned out."