Kane shrugs off August hoodoo after opening September with England brace

The Tottenham striker may have failed to open his domestic account in the first month of the season, but he was among the goals on international duty

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has shrugged off his ongoing August hoodoo after netting twice for England against Malta.

Despite picking up back-to-back Premier League Golden Boots, the 24-year-old is yet to record a top-flight goal in the opening month of the season.

Spurs 40/1 to win the Champions League

That run has been extended by another 12 months following his start to 2017-18 at Spurs, but Kane was on target for his country on Friday – the first day of September – as England eventually overcame Malta 4-0.

Those efforts could open the floodgates for one of the most prolific marksmen in the business, with Kane confident that his hard work will be rewarded once he returns to domestic competition.

He told BT Sport: “As a striker, sometimes you just go through spells. Mine always seems to be in the same month.

“But I’ve said that I felt sharp. I've felt really sharp this season.

“I’ve had chances. A few of them off the post, a few good saves and I just kind of knew, September 1, if I got a couple of chances, I’d put them away and that’s what happened.”

Kane broke the deadlock against Malta eight minutes into the second half, before rounding off the scoring in stoppage-time.

Victory for Gareth Southgate’s side in their latest qualification fixture has edged them ever closer to next summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

Kane will be hoping to arrive at that tournament with plenty of goals under his belt, with his next opportunity to break his duck at Spurs coming against Everton on September 9.