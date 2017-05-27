Kane will stay at Tottenham but others may think we're 'a nearly club', says Rose

Danny Rose is confident Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham, but is concerned others will be tempted to leave to win trophies.

Tottenham full-back Danny Rose expects Harry Kane to stay at the club "to break every single record", but accepts that others may not share the same mindset.

Kane claimed the Premier League Golden Boot after scoring 29 times in an exceptional season in which Spurs finished second in the table behind champions Chelsea.

The England international is one of a number of players who have been linked with moves before next season, with Kyle Walker a reported target for Manchester City, Christian Eriksen linked with Barcelona and Dele Alli tentatively tipped for a transfer to Real Madrid.

Rose expects Kane to be keen to stay on as captain until Spurs can play at their new stadium in 2018-19, but he understands that a second season in a row of missing out on silverware could convince others that they would be better served by leaving.

"I was told a few months ago these next two or three windows are going to be the ones where full-backs are going to go for a lot of money, so we'll see," Rose told BBC Radio Five Live.

"There is only so much the club can do; a lot of it has got to be down to the individual.

"Someone like Harry Kane, I can tell you that his mindset will be: 'I'm staying at Tottenham, I'm going to break every single record, I'm going to captain this club into the new stadium'. When you've got a player like him with that mindset, I don't think Tottenham have to worry.

"But it depends where the individual is in the stage of his career. He might feel he has done enough at Tottenham and might fancy a change or might feel Tottenham is the nearly club that nearly wins the league and might choose to move on.

"The club can only try and make a player see that they are going in the right direction and 'if you stick with us it won't be long before we are winning something'."

Rose has urged Spurs to make a "marquee signing" and bolster their squad depth in order to give manager Mauricio Pochettino the best chance of building a side to challenge for domestic honours and go far in the Champions League.

"We could have a better squad in terms of depth," he said. "Thankfully Dele doesn't really get any injuries but just imagine if that happened or someone like Christian got injured.

"It's difficult for us as a club to compete with City, [Manchester] United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal. The aim for the club should be to find the next Dele. I know it's easier said than done but to find someone from the lower leagues and make them a star.

"For the next season coming, we have to do a lot better in the Champions League and make one marquee signing that can help us push forward."