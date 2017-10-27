Kane out of Tottenham's Man Utd clash with hamstring strain

Tottenham have confirmed that striker Harry Kane will miss the club's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

Doubts over the 24-year-old's fitness first arose on Wednesday and those were realised following a scan, which showed minor damage to the forward's left hamstring.

United 6/4 to keep clean sheet vs. Spurs

Spurs are unwilling to risk the Premier League's top scorer for the Old Trafford date, aware that the injury could be made worse if he were to play too soon.

"We cannot take a risk for tomorrow, we'll see after for Wednesday. But tomorrow, it is impossible," manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed during his press conference.

Spurs also offered an update on the fitness of Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama. The former Celtic and Southampton man is "receiving treatment and continuing to go through rehabilitation, following up with a specialist next week".

After they face United, Spurs play host to Real Madrid in the Champions League, with the outcome of that fixture liable to determine which club finishes top of their group.

Harry Kane Tottenham More