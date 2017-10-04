Kane vs Lukaku: The numbers behind the most prolific strikers in the Premier League

After seven Premier League fixtures, one player sits top of the goalscoring charts — Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku.

The £75 million Red Devils striker has found the back of the net on seven occasions so far this term in 630 minutes of top-flight football.

Three players sit behind Lukaku in the goalscoring rankings with six goals — Chelsea's Alvaro Morata, Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, and Tottenham's Harry Kane, who has netted seven goals in his last three outings across all competitions.

Both Kane and Lukaku have scored a single header each, the latter scoring four with his right foot and two with his left, with the former scoring three with his right and two with his left.

Kane has had more shots than his United counterpart — 44 to 31 — with Lukaku's 22.6 per cent conversion rate outweighing Kane's 13.6 per cent.

Lukaku has averaged a goal every 90 minutes, while the Spurs star comes in with a goal every 103.5 league minutes.

Kane's overall Premier League record is superior to Lukaku's however, with the England international scoring a goal every 115.9 minutes to the Belgian's 159.9, and converting 18.4 of his strikes to Lukaku's 16.1. Overall, Lukaku's goal tally in the English top flight stands at 92 goals in 193 games, with Kane on 84 in 123.

