Kane vs Lukaku: The numbers behind the most prolific strikers in the Premier League

After seven Premier League fixtures, one player sits top of the goalscoring charts — Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku.
The £75 million Red Devils striker has found the back of the net on seven occasions so far this term in 630 minutes of top-flight football.
Three players sit behind Lukaku in the goalscoring rankings with six goals — Chelsea's Alvaro Morata, Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, and Tottenham's Harry Kane, who has netted seven goals in his last three outings across all competitions.
Both Kane and Lukaku have scored a single header each, the latter scoring four with his right foot and two with his left, with the former scoring three with his right and two with his left.
Kane has had more shots than his United counterpart — 44 to 31 — with Lukaku's 22.6 per cent conversion rate outweighing Kane's 13.6 per cent.
Lukaku has averaged a goal every 90 minutes, while the Spurs star comes in with a goal every 103.5 league minutes.
Kane's overall Premier League record is superior to Lukaku's however, with the England international scoring a goal every 115.9 minutes to the Belgian's 159.9, and converting 18.4 of his strikes to Lukaku's 16.1. Overall, Lukaku's goal tally in the English top flight stands at 92 goals in 193 games, with Kane on 84 in 123.
The former Chelsea and Everton forward is the more creative of the two — Lukaku has created 220 chances compared to Kane's 128, and 12 to eight this season, with one assist to Kane's zero.
The battle of the 24-year-olds is set to continue on the other side of the international break, both in the Premier League and Champions League — the two have struck seven goals between them in the opening two European games — as Spurs and United continue to their push for the title.
PREMIER LEAGUE STRIKER STATS
|PL 2017-18
|Harry Kane
|Romelu Lukaku
|Games Played
|7
|7
|Minutes Played
|621
|630
|Goals
|6
|7
|Total Shots
|44
|31
|Shot Conversion Rate (%)
|13.6
|22.6
|Mins/Goal
|103.5
|90
|Assists
|0
|1
|Chances created
|8
|12