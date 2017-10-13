Kane wins Player of the Month award with six-goal haul

After scoring six times in four Premier League games for Tottenham in September, Harry Kane is the division's player of the month.

Tottenham's Harry Kane has earned the Premier League's Player of the Month award after a stunning scoring streak in September.

The England international had failed to find the net for club and country in August, but he followed that up with a stunning month in which he hit six league goals to earn the award for a fifth time.

Kane ended his drought with a brace for England on the first day of September and then scored twice against both Everton - including his 100th Spurs goal - and Borussia Dortmund for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

And the 24-year-old ended September in fine form, too, with two goals at West Ham, three versus APOEL and two against Huddersfield Town in the space of eight days.

Asked if this constituted the best month of his career, Kane responded: "I'd say so, when you look at the amount of goals I scored in the games.

"I feel really confident. I feel in good shape and I just can't wait for the next games to come."

Tottenham face Bournemouth in their next clash at Wembley on Saturday.