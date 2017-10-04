Kangaroos boss Meninga interested in Titans job

Mal Meninga – preparing for the Rugby League World Cup with the Kangaroos – has thrown his hat into the ring to coach Gold Coast Titans.

The Titans are yet to replace Neil Henry for the 2018 NRL season after he was sacked following a dispute with star Jarryd Hayne.

Meninga – preparing for the Rugby League World Cup with the Kangaroos – has thrown his hat into the ring.

"I'd love to have a conversation with the Gold Coast Titans about their club and their culture," Meninga told Triple M's 'Dead Set Legends' program.

"I'd love to have some sort of input but they haven't done that [reached out to him yet]."

Former Queensland Maroons boss Meninga, who won nine out of 10 State of Origin series' in charge, has not coached full-time since 2001.

Meninga was head coach of Canberra Raiders – where he played – from 1997-2001.

The 57-year-old added: "That's when I found out I didn't want to coach club at a regular basis [after coaching the Raiders].

"I did it for five years, I had a crack and found out I didn't have the personality to coach club footy on a regular basis.

"I'm pretty laid back, nothing much worries me too much, but when it's week in week out and the pressures of what coaches have to go through other than coaching, you know, the day to day stuff around club operations — promotional, marketing, sponsors commitments, expectations of your supporters.

"If you can just concentrate on coaching and just coach the footy team and leave all the other stuff, recruitment, player identification and all that stuff that goes into a rugby league coach at the elite level.

"I love what I do now. I love being part of the Queensland program, I love being around the Kangaroos program. That gives my fix around the coaching aspect of it all."