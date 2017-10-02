Kangaroos include six debutants in World Cup squad

Ahead of their Rugby League World Cup defence, Australia named six debutants in their squad for the tournament.

Australia included six potential debutants in a star-studded 24-man squad for the Rugby League World Cup.

Cameron Munster, Jordan McLean and Felise Kaufusi were included by the Kangaroos after helping Melbourne Storm to the NRL premiership.

Dane Gagai, Wade Graham and Tom Trbojevic were also named in Mal Meninga's squad.

"This squad has the right mix of youth and experience, as well as an overall balance across the positions for a World Cup campaign," Meninga said.

"It was selected based on form, performances in the State of Origin series as well as previously in the green and gold jersey.

"We have a number of players who can play multiple positions and that will be an advantage over the course of what we hope will be six matches."

Storm star Cameron Smith captains the squad, while the Sydney Roosters' Boyd Cordner is vice-captain.

Champions in 2013, the Kangaroos are in Group A alongside England, France and Lebanon.

Australia face England in the tournament opener in Melbourne on October 27.

Australia: Darius Boyd, Will Chambers, Boyd Cordner, Cooper Cronk, Josh Dugan, Andrew Fifita, Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai, Matt Gillett, Wade Graham, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt, Felise Kaufusi, David Klemmer, Josh McGuire, James Maloney, Jordan McLean, Michael Morgan, Cameron Munster, Billy Slater, Cameron Smith, Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, Aaron Woods.