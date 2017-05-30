Kano Pillars' Musa blames IfeanyiUbah defeat on Ramadan fast

The Sai Masu Gida handler claims his side's defeat was as a result of his players involved in the ongoing muslim fasting exercise

Kano Pillars coach, Ibrahim Musa has blamed his side 2-0 defeat to FC IfeanyiUbah in Sunday’s Nigerian topflight encounter on the muslim fasting season.

Godwin Obaje's brace ensured the Anambra Warriors remain unbeaten in their last eight games, and the Sai Masu Gida handler claims his players gave their best – only that their best wasn’t enough to yield results on the day.

He also said that most of the players were involved in the muslim’s fasting exercise which took a toll on the them in the game.

"I am okay with the boys and the officiating. The boys played according to instructions just that the god of soccer was not with us,'' Musa told NPFL website.

''We will go back home and work on the drawing board. Eighty percent of my players are fasting and it affected them in the second half.

''I am sure by the time they get used to it, second half performances will improve."

Musa, who took over from Kadiri Ikhana says they will need to correct their mistakes ahead of their next home game against Lobi Stars at the Sani Abacha Stadium.