Kano Pillars confirm Gambo's return after botched Plateau United move

The Sai Masu Gida says the forward is back in Kano after his move to the Peace Boys collapsed earlier this week

Gambo Mohammed has returned to Kano Pillars after he could not fulfil his dreams of playing 2018 Caf Champions League with Plateau United next season.

The Sai Masu Gida captain had been a subject of a transfer to Rivers United and the reigning champions, Peace Boys, but both moves collapsed over the huge asking price.

Earlier on Tuesday, Plateau's team manager Pius Henwan had confirmed they were pulling out of the race to land the experience forward due to the heavy 15million naira price tag.

Following Mohammed's failed move, team's media officer, Idris Malikawa confirmed his return to the Pyramid City and subsequent tendered apology.

"Gambo Mohammed has returned to the team [Kano Pillars]," Malikawa told Goal on Thursday.

"He has already apologised to the team and management of the club and we have accepted him back. As you know, we are currently playing in the Gold Cup tournament.

"He is still part of us and he will join the rest of the team when they are back from the pre-season competition in Ilorin."