Kano Pillars gunning for victory at Plateau United, says Musa

The Masu Gida make the trip to Nnewi and the gaffer insists they are targeting nothing less than three points

Kano Pillars coach, Ibrahim Musa has high hopes that Masu Gida will secure a win against Ifeanyi Ubah on Sunday when they visit Nnewi on match day 20 in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

In their last two visits to Nnewi, Kano Pillars have only picked up one point, which was a 1-1 draw in 2015.

Ifeanyi Ubah have found the right form, the Anambra Warriors haven't lost a match in their last six games both home and away, while Pillars have lost in their last three trips on the road but Musa believes his team can make a difference on Sunday.

"It's a big game no doubt, both teams have a chance but I think Kano Pillars has a bigger chance to sting Ifeanyi Ubah right in front of their home fans," Musa told Goal.

"Many people have said it will be a difficult game for us but I can confidently put it back to them that it will not be a difficult game for us. We have our game plan set out and hopefully the players will do a proper execution on Sunday.

"We are going for a win, it's possible and that's what we want. Though we know it won't come that easy considering that they also have a good team but Kano Pillars has a little edge over them.

"I won't reveal the advantage we have over them because it's part of our strategy but I rather suggest that it's a match everyone should make effort to watch.

"We have started the second round well and we hope to continue with that positive focus to pick points that will help us achieve our goal."