Kano Pillars unfazed by Lobi Stars' form - Alimi

The Ortom Boys have begun the second round with two wins, but the defender insists the Masu Gida aren't bothered by their 'recent performance'

Ahead of Sunday's Nigerian topflight encounter, Jamiu Alimi says Kano Pillars are less concerned about Lobi Stars' decent run of form.

Alimi would prefer to see the Masu Gida win games comfortably at home, starting against the Ortom Boys who have secured wins in their two games since the start of the league's second round.

"The atmosphere in Kano is great, we want to win comfortably at home since we've been hearing that we haven't been winning with big margins at home," Alimi told Goal.

"[Lobi Stars] being unbeaten is just mere stat, we don't care about a team's previous performances, all we want is to have a good game on the day and secure the three points. I think for me, that's very important.

"It's important we don't drop points at home. So we shall, against Lobi Stars on Sunday, play as a team and win comfortably.

"We expect a tough match ahead, we'd target to keep a clean sheet though," he added.

"We lost 2-0 away to IfeanyiUbah in our last match but the result didn't reflect the way we played. We played well but just couldn't get the required goals to smile after that game.

"Goals matter in football. We shall defend well and attack all through in Kano when Lobi Stars visit," he concluded.